Wil Lutz News: Perfect in season finale

Lutz made his only field-goal attempt, from 33 yards, and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.

The veteran capped off a regular season in which he hit all 46 extra-point attempts and 31-of-34 field-goal tries. Now, he'll get a chance to kick for Denver in the playoffs as the franchise breaks an eight-year postseason drought with a wild-card matchup against the Bills on Sunday.