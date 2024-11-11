Wil Lutz News: Potential game winner blocked
Lutz did not convert on either of his two field-goal tries but made both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 16-14 loss at Kansas City.
In a game decided by just two points, Lutz converting on just one of his field-goal attempts could have made the difference. It's hard to pin too much blame on him though, as his 60-yard try at the end of the half came up just short, and what would have been a game-winning 35-yarder at the end of the second half was blocked by Leo Chenal. He'll be looking to bounce back in Week 11 versus the Falcons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now