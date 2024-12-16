Wil Lutz News: Steady in win

Lutz made his only field-goal try and converted all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 31-13 win versus the Colts.

Lutz only got one opportunity to kick a field goal in Week 15, but he was true from 44 yards out in the third quarter to cut Indianapolis' lead to 13-10. He's tied for sixth in the league in made field goals this season heading into a Week 16 tilt against the Chargers.