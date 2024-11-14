Will Anderson Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday
Anderson (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson has been unable to practice since injuring his ankle during the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets. The 2023 first-round pick will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity to give himself a shot at playing Monday against the Cowboys. Denico Autry and Derek Barnett will continue to see increased reps on defensive alongside Danielle Hunter for as long as Anderson is sidelined.
