Will Anderson Injury: Estimated as non-participant Sunday
Anderson (hand) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports
The Texans played the Chiefs on Saturday, so the team didn't actually have a practice just a day later. Nonetheless, Anderson would not have participated should practice have been held, making him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ravens. The following two days' practices should give a better indication on the status of the starting defensive end's hand.
