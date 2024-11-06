Will Anderson Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Anderson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Anderson sustained an ankle injury in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets, and Wednesday's DNP suggests the issue could be serious. The 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Houston's Week 10 matchup against the Lions. If Anderson is unable to do so, expect Derek Barnett to see additional work with the Texans' first-team defense.