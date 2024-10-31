Will Anderson Injury: Picks up ankle issue
Anderson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Anderson suffered the injury in the first half and was examined in the medical tent. He remained on the sideline and was spotted testing his ankle by making cuts on simulated snaps, though he may not be able to return to the game. His absence would be a big blow to both the Texans' pass rush and run defense.
