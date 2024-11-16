Fantasy Football
Will Anderson headshot

Will Anderson Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Anderson (ankle) did not practice Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Anderson has not practiced since injuring his left ankle in Week 9 against the Jets. His next chance to play will be against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Anderson sidelined Monday, Derek Barnett and Denico Autry will continue to see increased snaps at defensive end alongside starter Danielle Hunter.

Will Anderson
Houston Texans
