Will Anderson Injury: Won't play Monday
Anderson (ankle) did not practice Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Anderson has not practiced since injuring his left ankle in Week 9 against the Jets. His next chance to play will be against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Anderson sidelined Monday, Derek Barnett and Denico Autry will continue to see increased snaps at defensive end alongside starter Danielle Hunter.
