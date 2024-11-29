Will Anderson News: Clear for Week 13
Anderson (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering ankle issue, but he progressed to a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday. As such, he'll be able to take the field against the Jaguars on Sunday. Anderson returned from a two-game absence Sunday and played 50 percent of Houston's defensive snaps, logging 2.0 sacks against Tennessee.
