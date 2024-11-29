Fantasy Football
Will Anderson News: Clear for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Anderson (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Anderson didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering ankle issue, but he progressed to a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday. As such, he'll be able to take the field against the Jaguars on Sunday. Anderson returned from a two-game absence Sunday and played 50 percent of Houston's defensive snaps, logging 2.0 sacks against Tennessee.

