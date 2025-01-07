Will Anderson News: Full participant Tuesday

Anderson was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The pass rusher was a healthy scratch in Houston's regular season finale against the Titans, though it was likely just a precaution with the Texans locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed. Anderson recorded 37 tackles (27 solo), including 11.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 regular-season games this year. He should be a full go for Houston's wild-card matchup with the Chargers on Saturday.