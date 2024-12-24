Will Anderson News: Good to go against Baltimore

Anderson (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Wednesday's game against the Ravens.

Anderson injured his hand during the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Chiefs this past Saturday. He started out as a DNP on Sunday's estimated report, but he was able to shed an injury tag heading into Christmas Day by practicing in full Tuesday. Over his last four games, Anderson has logged seven tackles (five solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.