Will Anderson News: Inactive Sunday
Anderson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The pass rusher has no injury status and played in Houston's Week 17 loss to Baltimore, so his absence this Sunday is just a precaution ahead of wild-card weekend with the Texans locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed. In the regular season finale, Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes might see more snaps with Anderson inactive.
