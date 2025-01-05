Fantasy Football
Will Anderson headshot

Will Anderson News: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Anderson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The pass rusher has no injury status and played in Houston's Week 17 loss to Baltimore, so his absence this Sunday is just a precaution ahead of wild-card weekend with the Texans locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed. In the regular season finale, Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes might see more snaps with Anderson inactive.

