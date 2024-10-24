Will Anderson News: Practices in full Thursday

Anderson (chest) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session.

Anderson was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, but he was able to practice Thursday without restrictions. Barring any setbacks, the 2023 first-round pick should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Colts. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Anderson has logged 20 tackles (15 solo), including a team-high 6.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.