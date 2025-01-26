Will Anderson News: Productive second season in Houston

Anderson finished the 2024 regular season with 37 total tackles (27 solo), including 11.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 14 games.

Anderson took a step up in sack production in his second year in the NFL, increasing his output from 7.0 as a rookie in 2023 to 11.0 in 2024. The 23-year-old was also able to record his first forced fumble and first fumble recovery this season. Anderson appears to be trending towards being one of the more significant pass rushers in the league ahead of 2025.