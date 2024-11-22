Will Anderson News: Ready to rock
Anderson (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
The 23-year-old upgraded to full participation Friday after opening Houston's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his ankle issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Anderson to start opposite Danielle Hunter as part of the Texans' top pass-rushing duo in Week 12.
