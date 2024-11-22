Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Anderson headshot

Will Anderson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Anderson (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The 23-year-old upgraded to full participation Friday after opening Houston's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his ankle issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Anderson to start opposite Danielle Hunter as part of the Texans' top pass-rushing duo in Week 12.

Will Anderson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now