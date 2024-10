Anderson recorded seven tackles, including 1.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 23-20 win over Indianapolis in Week 8.

Anderson dealt with a chest injury during the practice week but was cleared of any restrictions well before gametime. The sack upped his season total to 7.5 and established a new career high; Anderson had 7.0 sacks over 15 games during his rookie 2023 season.