Will Anderson News: Signs three-year, $150M extension
Anderson agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Anderson's extension includes $134 million in guaranteed money and gives him the highest salary in NFL history for a non-quarterback. This contract also includes a no-trade clause. The 2023 first-round pick has been among the most dominant defenders in the NFL since entering the league, generating 30.0 sacks through three regular seasons.
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