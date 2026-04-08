Will Anderson News: Texans exercise fifth-year option
Houston picked up the fifth-year option of Anderson's rookie contract on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Anderson is now under contract with the Texans through 2027, though the team likely remains motivated to work out terms on a long-term deal for the star defensive end. Across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, Anderson tallied 54 tackles (35 solo), including 12.0 sacks, plus one touchdown. In addition to those career-high marks, Anderson added three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He remains a pillar of Houston's pass rush alongside Danielle Hunter, and a high-end fantasy option in IDP formats.
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