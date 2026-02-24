Will Campbell Injury: No offseason surgery expected

Campbell isn't expected to require offseason surgery to address the knee injury that hampered him during the postseason, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Campbell suffered a torn right MCL on Nov. 23, and though the rookie left tackle returned to action in Week 18, he notably struggled during the Patriots' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Seahawks. Patriots executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf noted Tuesday of Campbell, "when he came back from that injury, I personally didn't see the same level of lower body strength that you saw before the injury. I think the film would attest to that. He probably had three of his four worst games in the playoffs. Before that, I thought Will played really well all year." Following the conclusion of New England's postseason run, head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that the Patriots plan to stick with Campbell -- the No 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- at left tackle, rather than consider shifting the 6-foot-6, 319-pound LSU product to guard.