Will Campbell News: No limits during OTAs

Campbell (knee) is participating during the Patriots' OTAs, Darren Hartwell and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston report.

Campbell is taking reps with the first team and is moving well, per Perry. Campbell suffered a torn right MCL in Week 12 at Cincinnati last year, but he was able to return for New England's regular-season finale and postseason run. He just turned 22 in January and will be looking to take a step forward as the Patriots' starting left tackle in 2026.