Will Clapp News: Announces returement

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:41am

Clapp announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account Thursday.

Clapp was a versatile offensive lineman throughout his eight-year career, most of which he spent with the Saints. He wasn't able to suit up in 2025 due to a foot injury that sent him to injured reserve before the season began. Overall, Clapp made 22 starts and 66 appearances through his playing career, and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football suggests that he could stick with the Saints as an assistant coach or other member of the coaching staff.

Will Clapp
New Orleans Saints
