Will Dissly Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Dissly (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Dissly missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday and approaching Week 8 action listed as questionable. The tight end was eventually able to suit up for this past Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints, en route to catching five of his seven targets for 41 yards. With no reported setbacks with his shoulder, it's quite possible Dissly's Wednesday 'DNP' was maintenance-related. Meanwhile, fellow TE Hayden Hurst (groin) -- who has missed two straight games -- was limited in the Chargers' first practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns.