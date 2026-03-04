Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly Injury: Let go by Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:51pm

The Chargers released Dissly with a failed physical designation Wednesday.

Over his two seasons (playoffs included) with the Chargers, Dissly -- who turns 30 in July -- appeared in 26 games (including 11 starts), while combining for 63 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns in that span. After catching 50 passes during the 2024 regular season, Dissly, who is evidently dealing with an unspecified injury -- logged just 11 catches in nine outings in 2025, a trend that corresponded with rookie Oronde Gadsden establishing himself as Los Angles' top pass-catching tight end.

Will Dissly
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
