Will Dissly Injury: Let go by Chargers

The Chargers released Dissly with a failed physical designation Wednesday.

Over his two seasons (playoffs included) with the Chargers, Dissly -- who turns 30 in July -- appeared in 26 games (including 11 starts), while combining for 63 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns in that span. After catching 50 passes during the 2024 regular season, Dissly, who is evidently dealing with an unspecified injury -- logged just 11 catches in nine outings in 2025, a trend that corresponded with rookie Oronde Gadsden establishing himself as Los Angles' top pass-catching tight end.