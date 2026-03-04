Will Dissly Injury: Let go by Chargers
The Chargers released Dissly with a failed physical designation Wednesday.
Over his two seasons (playoffs included) with the Chargers, Dissly -- who turns 30 in July -- appeared in 26 games (including 11 starts), while combining for 63 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns in that span. After catching 50 passes during the 2024 regular season, Dissly, who is evidently dealing with an unspecified injury -- logged just 11 catches in nine outings in 2025, a trend that corresponded with rookie Oronde Gadsden establishing himself as Los Angles' top pass-catching tight end.
Will Dissly
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Dissly See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released22 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round50 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Wild-Card Playoffs55 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Dissly See More