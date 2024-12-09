Will Dissly Injury: Likely out multiple weeks

Dissly is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" due to the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday against Kansas City, but he's not likely to be placed on injured reserve, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Dissly was hurt on the final play -- a 15-yard catch -- of the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and he was unable to return to the contest. Subsequent evaluation has revealed an injury that is likely to sideline the tight end multiple weeks, but given Schultz's report that Dissly isn't expected to land on IR, there's a good chance he'll be able to return to action before the end of the regular season. While Dissly is out of action, Stone Smartt is in line to move into a starting role, while Tucker Fisk should see increased work as well.