Will Dissly Injury: Logs limited listing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Dissly (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

After being deemed a non-participant Wednesday, Dissly's limited listing one day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the tight end is able to work fully to close the week, and in turn if he heads into the weekend with a Week 13 injury designation.

