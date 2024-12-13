Will Dissly Injury: Out for Week 15

Dissly (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Dissly was injured last week against the Chiefs, but coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday that he doesn't envision Dissly needing to go to injured reserve, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. With Dissly sidelined, Stone Smartt is expected to handle TE1 duties for the Chargers. Following Disney's injury versus Kansas City, Smartt was more involved in the pass game and finished with three catches for 54 yards on three targets.