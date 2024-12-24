Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly Injury: Reps capped Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Dissly (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Dissly has missed the Chargers' last two games with the shoulder injury, but after not practicing in any fashion in Week 16, he seems to have made some progress to kick off Week 17 prep. The tight end will look to upgrade to full participation in practice by Thursday to clear the way for him to suit up Saturday at New England.

Will Dissly
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now