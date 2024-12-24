Will Dissly Injury: Reps capped Tuesday
Dissly (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Dissly has missed the Chargers' last two games with the shoulder injury, but after not practicing in any fashion in Week 16, he seems to have made some progress to kick off Week 17 prep. The tight end will look to upgrade to full participation in practice by Thursday to clear the way for him to suit up Saturday at New England.
