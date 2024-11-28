Fantasy Football
Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 12:02pm

Dissly (groin) was spotted at practice Thursday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether Dissly was limited or if he practiced in full, but either way his participation is a step up after he was deemed a non-participant Wednesday. The Chargers' top tight end's practice level Friday should determine whether he'll enter the weekend with an injury designation. Tucker Fisk and Stone Smartt are the other tight ends currently on Los Angeles' 53-man roster.

