Will Dissly Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Dissly (groin) was spotted at practice Thursday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether Dissly was limited or if he practiced in full, but either way his participation is a step up after he was deemed a non-participant Wednesday. The Chargers' top tight end's practice level Friday should determine whether he'll enter the weekend with an injury designation. Tucker Fisk and Stone Smartt are the other tight ends currently on Los Angeles' 53-man roster.