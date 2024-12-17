Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Dissly (shoulder) did not participate in practice Tuesday.

Dissly was also tagged as DNP on Monday, though that was a walkthrough session. The tight end hurt his shoulder Week 14 against Kansas City and missed this past Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers. If he's out again Thursday, which is a likely scenario, Stone Smartt would likely be in line for another start, though Los Angeles could also be getting back Hayden Hurt (hip) this week. Hurst remains on IR, but he was designated to return Monday and logged a full practice Tuesday.

Will Dissly
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now