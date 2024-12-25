Will Dissly Injury: Stays limited in practice
The Chargers listed Dissly (shoulder) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
After missing the Chargers' last two games with the shoulder injury, Dissly has now gone down as a limited participant on both of the team's first two Week 17 injury reports. He may need to put in a full session Thursday in order to approach Saturday's game at New England without an injury designation.
