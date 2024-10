Dissly (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.

After returning to a limited practice Friday, Dissly approached the contest listed as questionable. With his Sunday availability confirmed and fellow TE Hayden Hurst (groin) inactive, Dissly -- who caught eight of his 11 targets for 81 yards in the Chargers' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals this past Monday -- offers a lineup option for those in need of tight end help in Week 8.