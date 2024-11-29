Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Dissly (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Dissly was a full practice participant Friday, upgrading from limited participation Thursday and an absence Wednesday. He's caught four or more passes in six of the past seven games, averaging 4.6 receptions for 44.9 yards on 6.0 targets since taking over as the Chargers' primary pass-catching TE. Dissly already has career-high totals for catches (41) and receiving yards (390) but has scored just one touchdown in 11 games.

Will Dissly
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now