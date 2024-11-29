Will Dissly News: Cleared to play

Dissly (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Dissly was a full practice participant Friday, upgrading from limited participation Thursday and an absence Wednesday. He's caught four or more passes in six of the past seven games, averaging 4.6 receptions for 44.9 yards on 6.0 targets since taking over as the Chargers' primary pass-catching TE. Dissly already has career-high totals for catches (41) and receiving yards (390) but has scored just one touchdown in 11 games.