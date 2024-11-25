Fantasy Football
Will Dissly headshot

Will Dissly News: Corrals four targets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Dissly caught all four of his targets for 47 yards in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

Dissly settled back into his usual receiving role after popping off for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last outing. The veteran tight end still produced well enough for those in deeper leagues Monday. Dissly should remain an option in deeper formats when the Chargers visit the Falcons on Sunday.

Will Dissly
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
