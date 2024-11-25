Will Dissly News: Corrals four targets in loss
Dissly caught all four of his targets for 47 yards in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.
Dissly settled back into his usual receiving role after popping off for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last outing. The veteran tight end still produced well enough for those in deeper leagues Monday. Dissly should remain an option in deeper formats when the Chargers visit the Falcons on Sunday.
