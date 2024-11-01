Will Dissly News: Good to go against Browns
Dissly (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing without limitations Friday.
The same applies to fellow tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) -- who has missed two straight games -- so Dissly could lose some volume in Week 9 after racking up 18 targets in Weeks 7 and 8. In that context, he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, especially with wideouts Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston (who had missed back-to-back contests) and Joshua Palmer slated to play Sunday.
