Will Dissly News: Leads team in targets, receptions
Dissly caught five of his six targets for 30 yards in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Dissly led the team in targets and receptions, but he was effectively just a checkdown option in a game in which the Chargers attempted just 18 passes total. The seventh-year veteran does seem to have pushed Hayden Hurst out of the pass-catching tight end platoon role, as Hurst played just eight snaps for a second consecutive week. The lack of volume in the Los Angeles pass attacking will limit Dissly's fantasy production most weeks.
