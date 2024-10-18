Fantasy Football
Will Dissly News: Logs full practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Dissly (shoulder) practiced fully Friday.

After being listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, Dissly worked fully a day later, which sets the stage for him to suit up Monday night against the Cardinals. With fellow TE Hayden Hurst (groin) logging another 'DNP' listing Friday, Dissly -- who has recorded a 13/111/0 receiving line on 15 targets in five contests -- could be in line to see a modest uptick in Week 7 opportunities if Hurst ends up unavailable versus Arizona.

