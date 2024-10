Dissly (shoulder) caught five of seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Dissly tied J.K. Dobbins for the team lead in targets, and the tight end has racked up 18 targets in the Chargers' last two games. The heavy usage is encouraging, but Dissly has yet to score a touchdown this season. He'll look to stay busy in Week 9 against the Browns.