Will Dissly News: Targeted three times in win

Dissly caught two of his three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Dissly led all Chargers tight ends in offensive snaps Sunday, playing 39 of 57 offensive snaps in the contest. Fellow tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Hayden Hurst played 16 and eight snaps, respectively. Dissly's nine yards accounted for his lowest mark of the season, as the veteran has been mostly underwhelming through eight games. Based on his inconsistent and modest production, Dissly is best ignored for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Titans.