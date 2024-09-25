Will Dissly: Targeted three times in loss

Dissly caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Dissly played 23 of the Chargers' offensive snaps Sunday while fellow tight end Hayden Hurst was on the field for 28 snaps. Neither tight end was able to get much going as the offense struggled to move the ball against the Steelers defense. While he's stuck in a timeshare at tight end with Hurst in a run-first offense, Dissly won't hold much fantasy appeal.