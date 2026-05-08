Will Ferrin News: Competing for starting job

Ferrin signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The Jets' kicker competition is wide open, as Ferrin will face off against Cade York -- who last played in 2024 when he hit nine of 13 field-goal attempts (69.2 percent) -- and Lenny Kreig from the European Football League. In his final year at BYU, Ferrin hit 23 of 30 field-goal attempts (76.7 percent), including four of six tries from beyond 50 yards.