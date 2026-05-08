Will Ferrin headshot

Will Ferrin News: Competing for starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Ferrin signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent Friday.

The Jets' kicker competition is wide open, as Ferrin will face off against Cade York -- who last played in 2024 when he hit nine of 13 field-goal attempts (69.2 percent) -- and Lenny Kreig from the European Football League. In his final year at BYU, Ferrin hit 23 of 30 field-goal attempts (76.7 percent), including four of six tries from beyond 50 yards.

Will Ferrin
New York Jets
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