Will Ferrin headshot

Will Ferrin News: Cut by Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Jets waived Ferrin on Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

An undrafted free agent out of BYU, Ferrin entered a seemingly open competition against Cade York and Lenny Krieg for the starting kicker position with the Jets. Ferrin participated in rookie minicamp but won't be with the team moving forward. In his final season at BYU, Ferrin hit 23 of 30 field-goal attempts (76.7 percent), including four of six tries from beyond 50 yards.

Will Ferrin
 Free Agent
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