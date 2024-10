Fries (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Fries' move to IR was expected after the Penn State product suffered a fractured tibia in Week 5's loss to the Jaguars, which led to him undergoing surgery in Jacksonville on Sunday night. It's not clear yet how much time the 26-year-old will miss, but his placement on injured reserve guarantees he'll miss the team's next four games, although his absence is likely to extend beyond that.