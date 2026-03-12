Will Grier News: Cut by Dallas
The Cowboys cut Grier on Thursday.
Grier inked a reserve/future contract with the team last month but is now out after Dallas signed Sam Howell as the team's QB3 this week. The 30-year-old Grier hasn't appeared in a regular-season NFL game since his 2019 rookie season with Carolina.
Will Grier
Free Agent
