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Will Grier News: Finds gig with Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Grier is signing with Carolina on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Grier will sign on as the Panthers' third-string QB, behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, providing the team with positional depth in advance of the 2026 NFL Draft. A 2019 third-round pick, Grier hasn't logged any regular-season action since he made two appearances as a rookie with Carolina.

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers
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