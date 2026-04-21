Will Grier News: Finds gig with Panthers
Grier is signing with Carolina on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Grier will sign on as the Panthers' third-string QB, behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, providing the team with positional depth in advance of the 2026 NFL Draft. A 2019 third-round pick, Grier hasn't logged any regular-season action since he made two appearances as a rookie with Carolina.
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