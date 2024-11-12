Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Grier headshot

Will Grier News: Joining Cowboys' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 10:08am

Dallas signed Grier to its practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Grier was cut from the Eagles' practice squad less than a week ago, but now he's getting a chance to make an impression with their division rival. Assuming both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance stay healthy though, it's unlikely Grier will join the active roster any time soon.

Will Grier
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now