Will Grier News: Joining Cowboys' practice squad
Dallas signed Grier to its practice squad Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Grier was cut from the Eagles' practice squad less than a week ago, but now he's getting a chance to make an impression with their division rival. Assuming both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance stay healthy though, it's unlikely Grier will join the active roster any time soon.
Will Grier
Free Agent
