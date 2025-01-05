Will Grier News: Serving as emergency QB on Sunday
Grier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.
The quarterback was signed off the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game. To enter the contest, Grier will need starter Trey Lance and backup Cooper Rush to be injured, sick or ejected. The 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers last appeared in an NFL regular-season game during his rookie year.
