Will Grier headshot

Will Grier News: Serving as emergency QB Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 9:38am

Grier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders.

The quarterback was signed off the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game. To enter the contest, Grier will need starter Trey Lance and backup Cooper Rush to be injured, sick or ejected. The 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers last appeared in an NFL regular-season game during his rookie year.

Will Grier
Dallas Cowboys
