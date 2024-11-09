Fantasy Football
Will Harris headshot

Will Harris Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 7:11pm

The Saints activated Harris (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Harris finished the week off strong with consecutive full practices, and his activation off IR indicates he should suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Harris has missed the Saints' last four regular-season games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Chiefs. In the four games prior to the injury, he logged 14 tackles (11 solo) and three pass defenses (including one interception).

Will Harris
New Orleans Saints
