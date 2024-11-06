Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Will Harris headshot

Will Harris Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 2:07pm

Harris (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Harris sustained a hamstring injury in the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs that has sidelined him since. However, the 28-year-old's practice window opened Wednesday, suggesting that he's nearing a return to the field. Harris now has a chance to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, but he must be activated to the Saints' active roster in order play.

Will Harris
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now