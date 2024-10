Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

New Orleans' top strong safety was unable to practice all week after exiting Monday night's loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring issue. With Harris missing his first game of the season, both Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray could see increased snaps alongside Tyrann Mathieu in the Saints' secondary in Week 6.